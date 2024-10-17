NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan explains why he's leaving post

Darla Miles sits down with NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan ahead of his last day on Friday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan sat down with Eyewitness News ahead of his last day as a member of the Adams Administration to discuss why he's stepping down.

Vasan initially told Mayor Eric Adams he would resign by the end of the year, but has accelerated his departure to Oct. 18, citing family concerns.

Miles asked how Vasan was processing his departure.

Vasan responded, "It's very emotional. You put your heart and soul into the work."

Friday will be his last day as the 44th Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner.

"I love having had the privilege of being the doctor up to eight and a half million people. I'm a doctor first right?" Vasan said.

Vasan appeared emotional.

"You, you, you spend so much time here, time away from your family. I have three small kids. Public service is really important to me. And really hard, but really meaningful because you can really affect millions of people's lives. And every minute here is a minute I'm not with my kids or my wife. Every sacrifice they've made," Vasan explained.

Vasan explained why he first announced he would be leaving his post in January 2025.

"The decision to leave now versus the end of the year is an expression of two things. One is a real pull and a more urgent pull towards my family, but also a real sense of confidence in the leadership of this agency. Lost in the, the palace intrigue discussions are the fact that 7,000 people here wake up every single day and push the city forward," Vasan said.

Miles questioned if the "palace intrigue" meant the crisis at City Hall.

"I'm a New Yorker and I see what's going on. Most importantly, I want this city to be successful. Right. And in order for the city to be successful, we need leadership that's successful. And anything that interferes with that is not good for us as a city. I want the focus of the conversation to be the work. Because we all show up every day to do the work. And so it is getting lost in the, what's happening in the wider environment," Vasan said.

Vasan's legacy is leading the city through the COVID pandemic and launching ambitious new public health initiatives that will now be overseen by Dr. Michelle Morse, who has been the City's Chief Medical Officer for the last three and a half years.

"For me, it's bringing even more focus on health equity, marginalized communities and really bringing my experience as a black woman into the fold," Morse said.

"The race hasn't changed. And I'm handing it off to a great leader," Vasan said.

To close, Miles asked if Vasan would ever come back to public service.

"I love public service and If I'm asked to serve again, I will gladly consider it because I think it's the joy of life," Vasan said.

