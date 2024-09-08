The 55th annual African American Day Parade in New York City: What to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The African American Day Parade (AADP) will take to the streets in Harlem next Sunday in a celebration of Black culture and excellence.

On September 15, marchers and spectators together will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the parade, which will run along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 111th Street and 137th Street.

ABC 7 New York is a proud sponsor of the African American Day Parade, and will stream the event live on abc7NY.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, and on YouTube.

A pre-parade show will start at 11:00 a.m. on the historic 125th Street. A ribbon cutting and the parade will follow at 12:30 p.m.

The highlight of the parade will be watching participants as they host their specialized performances in front of the viewing stand at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building on 125th Street.

The theme of this year's parade is "Good Leaders = Good Government... Vote," and will honor those who have made key contributions to the African American community through their work in politics and government.

Several public officials will serve as grand marshals for the parade, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York Lt. Governor Antonio Delgato, New York State Sen. Cordell Cleare and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, NYC Council Member Yusef Salaam and NYS Assembly Member Stefani Zinerman will also serve as marshals for the event.

Parade chairman Yusuf Hasan sat down with Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman for Here and Now to discuss the significance of the parade.

"Our community has been under a lot of stress for years, and this parade is something that lifts our spirits," Hasan said. "The leaders and founders of this parade wanted to make sure that we highlight the absolute best of our community and commemorate our ancestors on this very special day."

Here and Now features The African American Day Parade's chairman, Yusuf Hasan and Board Member, Jasmine Robinson

On the day before the parade, the AADP team will host their 2nd Annual "Get Involved" Community Literacy, Health & Culture celebration. Events will take place at the plaza of the State Office Building.

Other notable figures taking part in this year's festivities include "Double Exposure" group member James Burris, who is this year's parade announcer.

You can find more information about AADP's story and the parade on the African American Day Parade website.

