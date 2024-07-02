More delays at Newark Airport due to air traffic controller staffing issues

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Another day, and more delays at Newark International Airport.

For a second straight day, an air traffic controller shortage caused backups at the New Jersey airport.

But there is some good news for travelers -- at least for Tuesday evening.

More air traffic controllers were found to staff the Newark sector, so the ground delay that was expected to go into effect at 5 p.m., was lifted.

The FAA released a statement on Tuesday about the disruption.

"The FAA briefly paused arrivals into Newark Liberty International Airport this afternoon due to air traffic controller staffing issues at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (N90)," the statement said.

The issues on Tuesday come after the FAA warned airlines and pilots to expect departure delays and airborne holding for up to two hours on Monday due to the staffing shortage.

The controllers all work at the New York ATC center that handles Newark Airport flights, not the control tower. The building is located on Long Island and currently manages airspace throughout the region.

The FAA wants to relocate the controllers who handle New Jersey airspace to a similar facility in Philadelphia. The controllers do not want to move.

Newscoper7's John Del Giorno offers advice to get ahead of delays.

"The first tip is to travel early in the day. Take the first flight of the day if possible. That's because more than 60 percent of airline delays are caused by weather. In the summertime, that's mostly thunderstorms and those storms form later in the afternoon, generally speaking. So if you travel early in the morning, odds are that you'll get out before any bad weather forms," Del Giorno said.

