Staffing shortage causing flight delays at Newark airport

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A severe air traffic controller shortage is causing significant backups and an FAA ground stop at Newark International Airport on Monday.

The controllers all work at the New York ATC center that handles Newark Airport flights.

The FAA is warning airlines and pilots to expect departure delays and airborne holding for up to two hours.

All flights from DC area airports and Charlotte are being held at their origin airports.

The FAA released a statement regarding the delays:

"The FAA is slowing flights into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport due to air traffic controller staffing issues at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (N90). Real-time updates are available for the public on www.fly.faa.gov."

