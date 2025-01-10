Aircraft fighting Palisades Fire in Southern California hit drone, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating after fire officials reported that a firefighting aircraft struck a drone while operating over the Palisades Fire in Southern California on Thursday.

The aircraft landed safely, the FAA said.

"It's a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands," the FAA said in a statement. "Additionally, the FAA can impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement or emergency response operations when temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) are in place.

The statement went on to say, "The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses. The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the TFRs."

The Pacific Palisades, in Los Angeles, is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country.

Newly released numbers show the devastating Palisades Fire has burned 19,978 acres and is still at zero percent containment. More than an estimated 9,000 structures have been burned or destroyed, and that does not include structures that have been damaged.

The Palisades Fire is larger than all of Manhattan (14,600 acres) and more than five times bigger than Downtown Los Angeles (3,700 acres).

