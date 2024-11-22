Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater taps Alicia Graf Mack as new Artistic Director

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is tapping Alicia Graf Mack as its next Artistic Director, the company announced Thursday.

Starting July 1, 2025, Graf Mack will serve as the institution's fourth artistic director in its 66-year history.

Her appointment comes after Alvin Ailey trailblazer and Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison died at the age of 81 following a brief illness.

Jamison grew up in Philadelphia and trained there in ballet from a young age.

At a time when Black dancers were rare in ballet, she began with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965. After Alvin Ailey's death in 1989, Jamison stepped into the role of artistic director, where she remained until she retired in 2011.

Graf Mack was brought into Alvin Ailey by Jamison, and danced under her leadership as well as Robert Battle, the dance theater's third artistic director.

Most recently, Graf Mack has led the Julliard School's dance division since 2018. She has received several accolades to her name, including the 2023 Dance Magazine Award.

Graf Mack is also the co-producer and host of "Moving Moments," a podcast featuring celebrated and ground-breaking dance artists.

You can read more about the announcement on the Alvin Ailey website.

