Man pleads guilty in 2023 wrong-way crash that killed 2 middle schoolers in Jericho

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- A man accused of driving the wrong way while drunk and crashing into a car, killing two 14-year-old boys, has pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

Amandeep Singh pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI in connection to the May 2023 crash.

He had turned down similar guilty pleas in the past and had previously pleaded not guilty.

Officials say Singh was driving on the wrong side of Route 106 and collided with an Alfa Romeo with four teens inside. Singh allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18 -- more than twice the legal limit.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14 years old, were killed in the crash. They were both Roslyn Middle School eighth-grade students and tennis stars.

Two other teens in the car were also injured in the crash.

The victims were on the way home from getting food following a local tennis event.

