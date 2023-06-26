The suspect who allegedly killed two teens in a car crash on Long Island is due back in court.

Suspect in Jericho wrong crash that killed 2 teen boys to appear in court

JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) -- The man accused in the drunken-driving crash that killed two 14-year-old boys on Long Island is set to appear in court Monday.

Amandeep Singh faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI.

Crowds attending Singh's appearance last month were too big to fit inside the Nassau County Courthouse and the first-floor courtroom.

The crowd was made up of family, friends, and classmates of Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, the two Roslyn Middle School eighth-grade students and tennis stars who were killed.

Officials say 34-year-old Singh was driving on the wrong side of Route 106 and collided with an Alfa Romeo with four teens inside. Singh allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .18 -- more than twice the legal limit.

The teens were on the way home from getting food following a local tennis event.

