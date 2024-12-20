Amazon driver wanted for crashing SUV into Commack home's garage during delivery, fleeing

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for an Amazon delivery driver who struck the garage door of a home on Long Island while delivering a package, and then fled the scene.

Suffolk County Police say an Amazon driver was operating a gray Chevrolet SUV when she pulled into a driveway on Hayrick Lane in Commack on December 16 around 8:30 a.m.

They say the driver got out of the vehicle, leaving it in drive, to deliver the package. The vehicle then slowly rolled into the garage door.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

There were no injuries involved in the crash.

Eyewitness News reached out to Amazon for comment but have not yet heard back.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has released an image of the driver and are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.



Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

