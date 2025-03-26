Passenger with measles traveled on a train from NYC, Amtrak says

The train was on its way to Washington, D.C. last Wednesday.

The train was on its way to Washington, D.C. last Wednesday.

The train was on its way to Washington, D.C. last Wednesday.

The train was on its way to Washington, D.C. last Wednesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A passenger with a case of measles traveled on a train from New York to Washington D.C. last week, Amtrak confirmed on Wednesday.

The D.C. Department of Health notified the transit agency that the passenger was on the Northeast Regional 175 train, which left at 7:30 p.m. on March 19.

Amtrak says they are contacting customers from that train to notify them of possible exposure.

The D.C. Department of Health also warns people who may have been on the Amtrak concourse between 11 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on March 20.

Anyone at the MedStar Urgent Care on Columbia Road in D.C. from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 22 may also be at risk.

The New York City Health Department says it's aware of the situation and in communication with the DC Department of Health.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a new web portal for information on a measles vaccine after four confirmed cases were found in the state.

Two measles cases were confirmed last month in New Jersey as well.

RELATED | Measles cases are rising, primarily in unvaccinated people: Health officials



----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.