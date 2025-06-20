'Andor' star Diego Luna is sworn in as the first 2025 summer guest host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Jimmy Kimmel announces his guest hosts for the summer, and "Andor's" Diego Luna is up first, beginning Monday, June 23 on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- It's summer, which means Jimmy Kimmel is "spending the bulk of (his) summer at the Newark airport," as he put it in his Thursday show.

With Kimmel heading off on summer break, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" welcomes a star-studded slate of guest hosts beginning Monday, June 23. "Andor" star Diego Luna will kick off hosting duties that week. He will be followed by Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Kumail Nanjiani and Jelly Roll as additional guest hosts.

"The only slot we haven't filled yet is next week, and I'm leaving one way or another," Kimmel joked, before Luna joined him from the studio audience for a "swearing in" ceremony, which went as follows:

K: "I, Diego Luna"

L: "I, Diego Luna"

K: "Do solemnly swear"

L: "Do solemnly swear"

K: "To guest host this show"

L: "To guest host this show"

K: "By telling jokes"

L: "By telling jokes"

K: "Making fun of el presidente"

L: "Making fun of your presidente"

K: "And only using Jimmy's private bathroom"

L: "And only using Jimmy's private bathroom"

K: "If it is a genuine emergency"

L: "No, no I can't promise that."

K: "All right, you can use my bathroom. It's okay. Thank you and congratulations, Diego. You have been sworn in!"

Luna's guests will include Patton Oswalt, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Ariela Barer, Heidi Klum and Dolores Huerta, with musical performances by NEZZA, Hermanos Gutiérrez and Good Charlotte.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.