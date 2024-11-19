Animal rights activists hold protest over future, privatization of Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A protest was held Tuesday on Long Island by animal rights activists concerned about the future of the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.

The shelter has been run and funded by the town for years, but town officials recently have been exploring other options to privatize the building in a more efficient manner.

"The problem is, it's the largest township," said Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter volunteer Hilary Flanagan. "With over 200 animals, plus fosters, plus the T.N.R. program (Trap, Neuter and Release). it's a very busy place with a lot going on."

One of the bidders for the property is Billy Berman. But many critics are skeptical of him because of his business ties. Berman sublated another space to the director of a sloth encounter here in Hauppauge, which has since been shuttered.

Berman's lawyer Steven Politi says his client is anything but what proceeds him. He acknowledged the opposition against him is a personal vendetta.

"Show me one charge against Mr. Berman that's been substantiated," noted Politi. "There are none. He's a businessman who loves animals, who's never mistreated an animal ever."

Members of Humane Long Island and fellow TOHAS volunteers on the other side feel if someone were to privatize the shelter, it shouldn't be in the hands of a wildlife exploiter.

"The Town of Hempstead animal shelter is one of the largest in the country and is a no-kill shelter," added volunteer Elizabeth Skoda.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the town has made no decision on the matter.

The next town meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10.

No word yet on whether the privatization of this animal shelter would even come up for a vote. If it does come to a vote, it would appear on the agenda as of Dec. 6. Members of the public would be invited once again to come to the meeting and weigh in on the subject.

