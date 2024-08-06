Woman who killed anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez in 2018 sentenced to probation

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Annmarie Drago avoided prison time when she was sentenced to probation in a Suffolk County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

She was sentenced to five years probation on the criminally negligent homicide charge and three years probation on petit larceny charge for taking items from the memorial.

Drago fatally struck anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez in 2018 who was run over while she mourned the death of her daughter at the hands of MS-13 gang members.

Her death came exactly two years after the body of her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, was discovered behind a house in Brentwood.

in the ensuing two years, the front of the house - where Drago lived -- had become a permanent memorial. Drago felt she was constantly cleaning it up.

In her first trial in 2020, she was convicted and sentenced to nine months. She appealed, and 16 months later, her conviction was overturned.

In her second trial, in 2023, the jury deadlocked on the homicide charge, although she was convicted of misdemeanor larceny for taking items from the memorial.

As she awaited her next trial in May, she pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors asked for up to three years in jail, but Judge Richard Ambro indicated he would likely sentence her to five years of probation.

