High-ranking MS-13 member pleads guilty to 8 murders, including teen girls in 2016

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the MS-13 member in court.

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the MS-13 member in court.

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the MS-13 member in court.

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the MS-13 member in court.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A high-ranking member of the MS-13 gang pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight murders.

Alexi Saenz appeared before a judge in federal court in Central Islip.

Saenz pleaded guilty to the brutal killings of two teenage girls, Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, back in September 2016 in Brentwood.

Prosecutors say Saenz and his brother Jairo hunted the best friends down and attacked them with machetes and beat them with baseball bats.

The deaths of the innocent victims made headlines around the country. Their murders and the later discovery of many other buried bodies on Long Island prompted federal law enforcement to help local police crack down on MS-13 on Long Island.

The U.S. Department of Justice at the time called it their war on MS-13.

Back in 2020, the feds said they would seek the death penalty against Saenz, however, in 2023, Eyewitness News is told Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed prosecutors to back off from that.

Charges against Jairo remain pending.

ALSO READ | Man charged with concealing corpse after woman's remains found in sleeping bag

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the suspect charged.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.