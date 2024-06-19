Anti-prom set to be held at NY Public Library welcomes all teens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Students from the High School of Fashion Industries aren't planning just any prom, they're planning the anti-prom.

They will hold it at Astor Hall at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue on Friday.

"It's actually not about canceling prom it's about creating a prom with multiple diversities, we can create our own prom, ideal standard in society," said Sanya Wilson, a junior.

The New York Public Library holds an anti-prom in the Bronx, Staten Island, and Manhattan, to give young people an alternative to the traditional end-of-year dance.

It's an event that welcomes same-sex couples or students who don't conform to traditional norms.

"I think the anti-prom perfectly represents libraries how libraries are for everyone we want everyone to have access to them to come and have fun and that's what we want for anti-prom, too," said Caitlyn Colman-McGaw, Associate Director of Young Adult Programs and Services, NYPL.

This year's theme is fantasy, and it begins with a fashion show. They're practicing their walk down the grand staircase.

Sophomore Hunter Sky designed her own gown, and she can't wait to wear it there.

"It feels pretty amazing to do something big for young people in this space to express their individuality," Sky said.

"Proms have come a long way and they're much more inclusive now and we're so happy to be a compliment for those, but it's really cool to be free and it's cool teens can come with their friends everyone is welcome here," Colman-McGaw said.

"Everyone can come to this prom, be themselves however they should be," said Carrington Edwards, a junior.

It's an anti-prom that's pro-everyone.

