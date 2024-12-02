Arrest made in 23-year-old woman's murder in Bridgewater Township decades later

Toni Yates has the details on the arrest made in the1997 cold case homicide in New Jersey.

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police announced the arrest of a 60-year-old man from Canada in connection to the 1997 cold-case murder of a woman in New Jersey.

Tamara Tignor's body was discovered on a dirt road around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 1997.

The 23-year-old's manner of death was determined to be homicide but her murder was never solved.

In January 2023, detectives determined that evidence collected in the investigation could be resubmitted for DNA testing that was not possible in years past.

As a result, in April of that year, Robert Creter, 60, was determined to be a likely match.

Creter was 33 years old in 1997, when investigators believe he picked up Tignor, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her, leaving her body in the woods near Washington Valley Park. where it was spotted hours later by someone riding an ATV.

Detectives said Creter relocated to Winnipeg, Canada, in 2002, but charges of murder were authorized in May of 2023.

On June 27, 2024, Creter was taken into custody by Canadian authorities based on the New Jersey arrest warrant. He was then extradited to the U.S. on Nov. 26 and was transported to the Somerset County Jail.

"The arrest of a suspect in this decades-old case is a testament to the unwavering dedication of law enforcement to seek justice, no matter how much time has passed," said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "The Garden State Cold Case Network and the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Grant have been invaluable tools in revisiting unsolved cases, utilizing advanced technology and investigative techniques to bring new hope to victims' families. This achievement highlights the power of collaboration among local, state, and federal partners to bring closure to those who have waited far too long for answers."

Even after all these years, Tignor's mother never gave up on the long-awaited justice for her daughter's murder.

