The summer fun continues with the announcement of fan-favorite characters returning for the next season of the Disney hit series

Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella and Alyson Stoner are back for a new season of 'Phineas and Ferb'

The cast and creators of "Phineas and Ferb" reunite after a decade to announce the cast for the new season.

LOS ANGELES -- Phineas and Ferb will enjoy another 104 days of summer vacation in a new season of their hit show.

The cast and creators hosted a panel at New York Comic Con to announce the returning characters, marking their first reunion in over a decade.

The new season features the return of Vincent Martella as the creative planner Phineas, and David Errigo Jr. as the cool, calm and collected Ferb.

Joining them are cast members Ashley Tisdale as their responsible sister Candace and Alyson Stoner who voices the group's supportive friend, Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

The panel also showcased co-creators Dan Povenmire, the voice behind the zany Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh who brings Major Francis Monogram to life.

Co-creators Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh as Major Francis Monogram. Disney

True to "Phineas and Ferb" style, the new season promises a huge list of celebrity cameos featuring a lineup of notable actors, musicians, athletes and more.

In August, the creators stopped by D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, sharing some insightful tidbits about the show's creation during their panel, which you can check out here.

With five Emmy Awards and a legacy as one of the most successful animated series in Disney Television history, "Phineas and Ferb" has spawned two films, tie-in merchandise and even video games.

After 10 years without the inventive duo, this highly anticipated new season will soon be available on Disney Channel and Disney+.

For the time being, don't let your summers go to waste-catch up on all four original seasons of "Phineas and Ferb" currently available on Disney+.

