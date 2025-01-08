Ask the 'Playing the Field' podcast hosts your questions about 'Bachelor Nation'

We take a look back at the best and worst moments in the Bachelor franchise from this past year.

NEW YORK -- Is there something you've always wondered about "The Bachelor" or Bachelor Nation in general?

The podcast team of "Playing the Field" wants to answer your questions!

Ryan Field, Jennifer Matarese, and Gina Sirico are up to the task, just fill out the form below!

The women vying for our next "Bachelor" Grant's heart have been announced. You can check out their bios HERE.

The new season of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, January 27 at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

And check out "Playing The Field: A Bachelor Podcast" for all the latest news, interviews and recaps during Grant's season.

