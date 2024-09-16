'Attempted assassination' leads to increased security at Trump Tower, Nassau Coliseum, Bedminster

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the Upper West Side.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the Upper West Side.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the Upper West Side.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the Upper West Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday, the FBI is investigating yet another attempt on Former President Donald Trump's life.

The Secret Service fired at a gunman on Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida Sunday.

The former president and current Republican presidential candidate was not hurt.

The suspect was later taken into custody, and police also recovered some key items from the bushes on the course- including an AK-47 style rifle and two backpacks.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the man detained by Florida authorities in relation to the potential assassination attempt has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58.

This assassination attempt is not only prompting changes in security at Trump Tower, but also ahead of his campaign rally at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

Officials in Nassau County will discuss updated security measures during a press conference on Monday.

There will also be heightened security at Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Anywhere the former president moves, there will be extra measures taken given that this incident comes roughly two months after Trump was shot in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Penn.

So far, there are no known security threats at Trump Tower or in the New York-area.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.