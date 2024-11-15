2-pound preemie goes home after 64 days in Long Island NICU

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A family on Long Island is celebrating Thanksgiving a little early this year.

Perla and Dahibel Perez got to bring their baby home for the first time since she was born.

Daila was born prematurely on September 4th and weighed less than 2 pounds.

After 64 days in the NICU at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, doctors gave their blessing to discharge her.

The hospital staff wished the Perezes the very best.

