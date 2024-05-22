  • Watch Now
BARK Air launches airline catered to dogs

It will cost you $6,000 for a domestic flight, and $8,000 for an international flight for one dog and one human.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 2:31PM
BARK Air sets off on its maiden voyage on Thursday. It will transport dogs of all sizes and their owners from New York To Los Angeles.

A new airline is going to the dogs.

BARK Air sets off on its maiden voyage on Thursday.

It will transport dogs of all sizes and their owners from New York To Los Angeles.

The CEO says everything is catered to dogs so they have a low-stress trip.

It's been pretty popular already, with 15,000 requests for new destinations.

It will cost you $6,000 for a domestic flight, and $8,000 for an international flight for one dog and one human.

