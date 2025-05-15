Bergenfield High School football coach, 3 others killed in crash on Taconic State Parkway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four people, including a beloved high school football coach from New Jersey, were killed in a fiery crash on the Taconic State Parkway.

Cell phone video shows the fiery aftermath of the two-car crash in New Castle in Westchester County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a van was traveling southbound, crossed the center median, and entered the northbound lanes, hitting a car.

Three people in the van were killed.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the van is in critical condition.

Among those killed was Bergenfield High School Football Coach Robert "Rob" Violante.

Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio released a statement saying, "On behalf of the Borough of Bergenfield, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Violante family and to all who knew and loved Coach Rob.

"He was more than a coach, he was a mentor, father figure, and a source of strength for our students and community. His impact as Head Football Coach and Dean of Students will never be forgotten.

"In coordination with Superintendent Chris Tully, we're making sure our school community has the support needed to grieve, heal, and honor his legacy."

