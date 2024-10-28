World Series 2024 Yankees Gear to show off your NY pride

Cheer on the Yankees with these shirts, hats, and other collectables.
This Fall Classic features some of the MLB's biggest stars like MVP frontrunners Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, and the New York Yankees are looking to strike back now that they return home to Yankee Stadium.
As the Yankees chase their 28th World Series title, it is the perfect time for every Yankees fan to update their gear with the newest World Series apparel and to put their rally caps on.
Whether you're looking for a new Aaron Judge jersey, a gift for a Yankee faithful or want to rock the newest threads to support the Yanks, we've got you covered with some of our top World Series picks below.
From fitted caps to snapbacks, here are some World Series Yankees hats that are fan-approved.
Display your fandom at home with iconic World Series home goods and memorabilia that will put your loyalty on display for everyone to see.
