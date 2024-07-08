Camping essentials for summer 2024

Summer is the perfect time to pack up your bags and reconnect with the great outdoors. To help get your next adventure started, here are some of the best camping essentials that will make any upcoming trip a breeze.

Camping essentials for your next outdoor adventure

Backpack

REI Co-op Sojourn Porter 46 Travel Pack $195 Shop Now

This Sojourn Porter is relatively compact but perfect for maximizing space. With a gear capacity of 46 liters, you'll be able to fit all of your camping essentials in one place. This travel pack is complete with a stowaway harness and hip belt for maximum comfort during your camping or hiking journey.

Tent

41% off Amazon The North Face Wawona 4 Person Tent $218.95

$375 Shop Now

Perfect for a family or group of friends, this North Face Wawona Tent boasts space for four and a floor width of 60 inches. This tent also includes internal mesh pockets, keeping all your essentials easily accessible. The hybrid double-wall construction makes this tent a great choice for multiple seasons and different climates, meaning the Wawona is your go-to for rain-or-shine camping days.

Sleeping bag

REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 20 Sleeping Bag $139 Shop Now

Make your next camping trip a little cozier with the Siesta Hooded 20 Sleeping Bag. It's insulated but still lightweight, so it will keep your temperature regulated while you rest. The bottom of the bag also unzips in case you need extra ventilation for those warm summer nights. The Siesta comes with a compact stuff sack, so it can be packed away easily.

Hiking boots

25% off REI Co-op Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots $111.93

$150 Shop Now

Looking for a budget-friendly, versatile camping shoe? The Merrell Moab 3 has got you covered. The Moab provides great support for any long hikes, with some of the most notable features being its molded nylon arch, cushioned midsoles and grippy outsoles. These boots also have protective rubber toe caps and waterproof membranes making them great for a variety of different types of terrain.

Cooler

10% off RTIC RTIC 52 Ultra-Light Cooler $179.09

$199.00 Shop Now

Keep your drinks and snacks fresh with the RTIC 52 ultra-light cooler. It boasts a capacity of 76 cans and comes with foam insulation, meaning you can lock in the cold for up to seven days. The RTIC 52 is also remarkably light, so you can be sure that traveling with it will be a breeze.

Camping stove

Backcountry Camp Chef Everest 2X Mountain Series Stove $189.99 Shop Now

The Camp Chef Everest 2 will ensure that all your camping meals are easy, hot and tasty. The Everest has two propane burners, making it easy to feed bigger groups. There are multiple temperature settings, including a great simmer feature that will keep your meals warm. You will also be able to use the Everest stove regardless of how windy it is outdoors, thanks to its three-sided windscreen.

Lantern

Amazon Biolite Alpenglow Multicolor USB Lantern $79.95 Shop Now

Keep your campsite bright with the Biolite Alpenglow lantern. The battery can last for up to 200 hours, and you can charge other electronic devices using the lantern's USB charging port. The Biolite is water resistant, so it will stay bright regardless of rainfall. You'll also be able to try out any of the nine lighting modes.

Gear wagon

10% off Amazon Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon $98.19

$109.99 Shop Now

Trying to make your camping setup as easily accessible as possible? Look no further than the Mac Sports classic wagon. It's great for hauling any kind of outdoor gear. The sturdy frame allows for transport of up to 150 pounds, so you can easily bring and travel with bulkier camping items that won't fit in a backpack. It's also foldable and collapsible so you can store it away.

