Best cooling comforters for hot sleepers

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

I've always been a hot sleeper, constantly sweating throughout the night when summer hits - even with the air conditioner on high. If you're like me, a cooling comforter will be a game-changer for you. Ever since I made the switch I sleep soundly through the night and toss and turn far less than I used to. Below, find the best cooling comforters, and tips on how to buy one.

Cooling comforter buying guide:

Sleep trial: Most brands come with a sleep trial included - so you can see for yourself if the comforter you choose is right for you. You can return the comforter if it's not to your liking, as long as it's not damaged, just make sure to check the return policy of each brand when you order. For example, Buffy offers a free trial and also springs for return shipping if their product is not to your liking.

Material: Most cooling comforters are made from bamboo, cotton, eucalyptus or linen; in my experience, these are the most cooling materials as they're both breathable and moisture-wicking. Beware of heavier comforters, if a comforter isn't lightweight it likely is not cooling.

Size: Every comforter recommended comes in various sizes, including twin, queen and king.

Best cooling comforters

Best overall

20% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter $335.20

$419 Shop now at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth's cooling comforter is a personal favorite - I've been using it for over a year now and love its breathability and soft feel. It's made of bamboo viscose and is available in three sizes. It is moisture-wicking even on the warmer nights and stays cool to the touch all night long, in my experience. I have the queen comforter and it comfortably fits two people.

Sleep trial: 100 nights

Best design

20% off Buffy Buffy Breeze Comforter $196

$245 Shop now at Buffy

This gorgeous comforter is made from a breathable eucalyptus fabric that's both moisture-wicking and lightweight. The blanket itself weighs just 250 grams per square yard to offer a gentle weighted experience, according to the brand. It has even filling all throughout and the comforter's wavy stitch design keeps the filling in place all night long. You can pair it with a duvet cover from the brand, and you'll get a free seven-day trial included.

Sleep trial: seven nights

Best for humidity control

7% off Casper Casper Lightweight Humidity Fighting Duvet $314.10

$341 Shop now at Casper

Casper's duvet is built with an additional layer of Merino wool which the brand says can help wick moisture more efficiently. I took this comforter with me on my trip to Mumbai where it's very humid almost all year long due to its proximity to the sea. I woke up comfortable and refreshed, without sweat sticking to my skin during my trip. Its design resembles a puffy jacket, thanks to its sewn-in design similar to what clothing brands use in their construction. It's available in two sizes and can be returned within 30 days of purchase if you're not satisfied.

Sleep trial: 30 days

Most comfortable

Amazon SLUMBER CLOUD Lightweight Comforter $174 Shop now at Amazon

Slumber Cloud is famous for its NASA-backed temperature cooling technology. This option has a 300-thread count cotton outer cover and features a fiber fill, all designed to be breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking. The reason it's so comfortable is that it manages to stay both cozy and cool at the same time, constantly regulating your temperature throughout the night. It's most akin to hotel comforters, in my opinion. It's available in three sizes and is also washing machine compatible. Plus, the corner loops make it incredibly easy to keep a duvet cover in place.

Sleep trial: 30 days

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.