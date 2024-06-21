Austin Butler and Jodie Comer take on gritty world of 1960s motorcycle scene in 'The Bikeriders'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy star in the latest crime drama movie, "The Bikeriders."

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, this film adapts a photo book from Danny Lyon into a feature-length story of love, motorcycles, and tragedy.

"The Bikeriders" starts off with Lyon, played by Mike Faist, interviewing Kathy, played by Comer, about her experience meeting Butler's handsome, enigmatic Benny.

The film chronicles how their relationship is tested by Benny's ties to the Vandals MC, a Chicago motorcycle club led by Johnny, played by Hardy, that evolves into an organized crime syndicate.

Butler, who has become one of Hollywood's latest breakout stars with his Oscar-nominated performance in "Elvis" and his recent villainous role in "Dune: Part Two," shares his motorcycle-riding habit with his character, having grown up riding with his father.

"It's just such a great feeling. It really is. It never gets old. I went on a ride two days ago and it's hard to wipe the smile off your face. You just feel so free and you feel like you're a part of the world in a different way," Butler said. "And there's something about that feeling of self-care that you're taking in a moment of doing something dangerous, but taking care of yourself that feels really, there's something psychologically that's empowering about that."

With its ever-evolving crime-fueled narrative and a large ensemble cast of colorful characters, "The Bikeriders" may draw comparisons to "Goodfellas," the 1990 crime drama movie directed by Martin Scorsese.

Comer, who has made a memorable impact in film with "Free Guy" and "The Last Duel" and TV with "Killing Eve," agrees with the comparison, saying, "I mean, especially when you think of the element of narration, and also that I feel like with 'Goodfellas,' there's such a plethora of incredibly nuanced and interesting characters."

"And the desire to be a part of something, to be a part of this tribe in a way," Butler added. "I felt a lot of that."