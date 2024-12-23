Mother fatally stabbed, teen son slashed in Canarsie, Brooklyn: police

CARNARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker who fatally stabbed a mother and slashed her teenage son in Brooklyn.
It happened on Sunday on E. 81 Street in Canarsie.
Police say the 47-year-old mother was stabbed in the neck. She was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
The woman's 15-year-old son was slashed in the hand. Police say he remains in stable condition.
The NYPD says the incident was a case of domestic violence, and the attacker might be a relative of the mother and son.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube