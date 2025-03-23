Body found along the water in Queens park; police searching for answers

BAY TERRACE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was found dead in the water at at park in Queens.

A person called 911 just after 11 a.m. Sunday reporting the body in the water along some rocks where people fish at the entrance to Fort Totten Park.

Police recovered the body of a woman. They also found blood on a pared white Mercedes nearby and are looking into whether the woman was a victim of a crime.

Since police started looking for clues, the crime scene has expanded, and they have also been looking for video. There are NYPD cameras in the area -- and witnesses.

The park is secure because it contains a historic fort and military property used by the Army Reserves. It is also used for some NYPD and FDNY training, so it is guarded by offices around the clock.

The park is open to the public, and people enjoying the park on Sunday were surprised to find a crime scene that afternoon.

"I always walk in the daytime, I never walk at night. But this is devastating -- it's scary," said Patricia.

The NYPD has not yet identified the woman or established what exactly they are looking into. As they look through video they are asking questions and continuing to look through the area and the white Mercedes.

The medical examiner now has the body to determine how the woman died.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.