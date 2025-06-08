Body of missing teen recovered from East River, police say

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The body of a missing teenager was recovered from the East River on Friday after she went missing last week, police say.

Officials say Graceline Ilogene,15, of the Upper East Side was believed to be dipping her feet in the water when she fell in.

Witnesses reported that the girl, wearing a flower-patterned bathing suit, was sitting on the rocks along the water, and then disappeared.

The investigation is ongoing.

Per Police, the body of 15-year-old Graceline Ilogene of 1780 1st Avenue in Manhattan, was recovered from the water in the 76 Precinct (Brooklyn) on Friday, June 6th. The investigation is ongoing.