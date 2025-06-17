Body recovered from East River confirmed to be 2-year-old Montrell Williams

Montrell Williams' body was found last week in the East River.

Montrell Williams' body was found last week in the East River.

Montrell Williams' body was found last week in the East River.

Montrell Williams' body was found last week in the East River.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The body recovered from the East River last week has been officially identified to be that of 2-year-old Montrell Williams.

The identification was made using DNA provided by the family.

Williams' cause of death is still pending.

His father, Arius Williams, is expected to be arraigned this afternoon on two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter.

He has been in custody since last Monday, when police say he told the boy's mother that threw the child's body in the water.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.