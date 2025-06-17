Body recovered from East River confirmed to be 2-year-old Montrell Williams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The body recovered from the East River last week has been officially identified to be that of 2-year-old Montrell Williams.
The identification was made using DNA provided by the family.
Williams' cause of death is still pending.
His father, Arius Williams, is expected to be arraigned this afternoon on two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter.
He has been in custody since last Monday, when police say he told the boy's mother that threw the child's body in the water.
