Father charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son found in East River

Sonia Rincon attended the vigil where family members of the boy's father spoke out.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- The 20-year-old father of a 2-year-old boy found dead in the East River this week is now charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

Police believe they found the body of Montrell Williams, who had been missing for a month, in the East River on Wednesday.

Authorities are still awaiting a positive identification from the medical examiner.

The child's father, Arius Williams, was previously named a person of interest but had not yet been criminally charged.

Detectives said they have reason to believe the 20-year-old father threw his son into the Bronx River.

The father appeared in Bronx Family Court on Monday to answer a warrant for failing to return the boy to the mother, per their custody agreement. He was put in jail by a judge after he failed to disclose the child's whereabouts.

The tight-knit family of the young father, accused of doing the unthinkable, is struggling to understand why.

The mystery is so painful and baffling to the family. They say the boy's father recently seemed like he had begun struggling with mental health issues.

The family is remembering Montrell as a sweet and happy toddler.

Once the body recovered Wednesday has been officially identified, the medical examiner will have to determine exactly how the little boy died.

