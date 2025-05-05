Dozens of cats found dead, over 60 rescued from home on Long Island

BOHEMIA, Long Island (WABC) -- More than 60 cats were rescued from inhumane conditions at a home on Long Island over the weekend.

The discovery was made at a house on Westminster Drive in Bohemia on Saturday.

The rescue group Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution says they are caring for the felines, including eight newborns found in the house. The cats are currently at the Islip Animal Shelter.

Workers also discovered 28 dead cats -- most were inside a freezer.

The Suffolk County SPCA is asking for donations to help provide medical and veterinary supplies.

Chantee Lans reports from Medford.

