'Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview' gives sneak peek of hottest shows this 2025 season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and star of Broadway, TV and film David Hyde Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7's "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview."

ABC7's "Broadway Backstage:Spring Preview" special will air on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

Tony, Emmy and SAG Award winner David Hyde Pierce talks about playing the role of Major General Stanley this season in the reimagined Gilbert and Sullivan musical "Pirates! The Penzance Musical." It's a fun revival with a big twist: the entire story is set in New Orleans, complete with new spectacular Caribbean rhythms and jazzy blues with a French Quarter flair.

Oscar and Tony Award winner Denzel Washington joins Jake Gyllenhaal in a riveting revival of Shakespeare's "Othello" this season. They talk about what it's like working together, and bringing this classic story to the stage with a surprising update. Two-time Oscar Winner George Clooney discusses his Broadway debut in the gripping new play "Good Night, and Good Luck." Clooney also co-wrote the play, a stage adaptation of the movie of the same name he directed in 2005. And fresh off his Oscar and Golden Globe win, Kieran Culkin joins Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr, and Michael McKean in an intense revival of "Glengarry, Glen Ross." The stars talk about the message of the show, and the timeless concepts still driving the drama today.

Tony and Golden Globe Award winner Bernadette Peters and fellow Broadway legend and Tony winner Lea Salonga talk about headlining the dynamic new musical "Sondheim's Old Friends." They join more than a dozen stars in a brand-new musical revue of Stephen Sondheim's most memorable Broadway hits. Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook goes from "Succession" on TV to dazzling onstage in a brand-new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray." Snook discusses what it's like to work with herself, as she plays ALL 26 roles with help from multiple screens and pre-taped scenes.

Grammy Nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren describe why their new Broadway adaptation of "The Last Five Years" is such a unique experience, for themselves and for the audience. And we hear from Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as he takes the stage in the new musical "Just in Time." Groff plays the legendary crooner Bobby Darin in the exhilarating story of the singer's brief but remarkable life.

Plus, 'Broadway Backstage' will go behind the scenes of "Boop! The Betty Boop Musical" to meet the Broadway legend at the heart of their stunning choreography.

Don't miss this preview of every exciting musical and play opening this season. "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview" is your key to all that's new and fresh on Broadway. ABC7's got it all!

The show will be rebroadcast on Sunday, March 23 at 5:30 a.m. on Channel 7.

For more information on all the shows on Broadway, visit www.broadway.org/shows.

