How to watch our 'Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth and star of Broadway, TV and film Darren Criss as co-host for our 19th season looking at the hottest shows hitting the stage this fall in ABC7's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Darren Criss talks about playing the role of Oliver this season in the new musical Maybe Happy Ending. It's an offbeat futuristic story of two obsolete robot helpers who develop a friendship that could blossom into love.

Academy Award winner Robert Downey, Jr. discusses his Broadway debut in McNeal, where he plays a writer grappling with the promise and problems of Artificial Intelligence. Downey explains why he felt he had to play this character, and why the story was powerful enough to draw him to Broadway for the first time.

TONY Award winner James Monroe Iglehart discusses the privilege and challenge of playing Satchmo in A Wonderful World - The Louis Armstrong Musical. Producer Vanessa Williams describes the incredible journey of this dazzling musical that celebrates the life and loves of one of the greatest musicians in American history.

TONY Award winner Sutton Foster sits down with us to talk about the TONY Award-nominated musical Once Upon a Mattress coming back to Broadway. Foster discusses playing Winifred - the same role that comedy legend Carol Burnett originated in 1959 - and what it's like working again with her "Younger" co-star Michael Urie, who plays Winifred's love interest.

Former Pussycat Doll - and now Olivier Award-winning actress - Nicole Scherzinger makes her Broadway debut in a revamped revival of Sunset Boulevard. The Olivier Award-winning musical is fresh off an acclaimed run in London's West End, and tells the story of Norma Desmond with a fresh take and new minimalist set.

Plus, from Bob Mackie to Hello, Dolly! We take you inside a massive costume collection housed in Queens, full of some of Broadway's most memorable threads. The Theatre Development Fund rents these used costumes at a discount to theatre productions across the country, all to help inspire young actors for every performance.

Don't miss this preview of every exciting musical and play opening this season. "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview" is your key to all that's new and fresh on Broadway. ABC7's got it all!

Watch 'Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview' on Sunday, October 20th at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York. The show will be rebroadcast on Sunday, October 27 at 5:30 a.m. on Channel 7.

