Broadway Week returns with 2-for-1 deals to New York City's hottest shows

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Calling all theater fans: Whether you're dreaming of seeing Audra McDonald in "Gypsy" or Nicole Scherzinger in "Sunset Boulevard," your chance to catch these shows and many more at incredible discounts starts now.

Broadway Week's 2-for-1 ticket deals kick off Tuesday and go through Feb. 9 with 27 shows taking part.

From a Gypsy to a Genie to a $10 Founding Father to the Wicked Witch of the West - they represent just some of the shows participating in Broadway Week.

"Broadway Week happens two times a year, in the fall, and now in the winter, it is when you can buy two tickets for the price of one," said Broadway World's Richard Ridge.

Ridge says some of the hottest tickets in town include seeing McDonald in "Gypsy," Scherzinger in "Sunset Boulevard," "Death Becomes Her," "A Wonderful World," "Maybe Happy Ending," "Oh, Mary!" with Betty Gilpin and the upcoming musical "Redwood" starring Idina Menzel.

And those are just the newest shows - the promotion also includes some of Broadway's tried and true hits.

"'The Great Gatsby' is participating, 'MJ' is still participating, 'Hadestown' is participating, 'Hell's Kitchen' is participating, 'Moulin Rouge,' 'Six,' 'The Book of Mormon,' ' & Juliet,' 'Aladdin' and 'Chicago,' which is now in its 28th year," Ridge said. "So those are the long-running shows that are participating with all the new ones."

And for those who are more interested in a play or a meatier storyline?

"I'd go to 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' the nice thing about Harry Potter now is, when it first opened, it was two parts, and now it's all been down to one part, you spend an incredible evening there," Ridge said. "But then there's 'Eureka Day,' which is a new play and 'English' So there's a few nice plays on there too, and 'Left on Tenth' with Peter Gallagher and Juliana Margulies."

Ridge says the two shows not participating this year are "All In: Comedy About Love" and "The Outsiders."

But for the shows that are participating, the deals don't stop at 2-for-1.

"You can do upgrades for this too, so the great thing about Broadway 2-for-1 is you can buy the regular one, or you can upgrade for a little more for a better seat," Ridge said.

Between the star power and the savings, the time for the hottest 2-for-1 ticket in town is now.

