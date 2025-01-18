29-year-old man arrested, charged with murder after worker found dead in ambulette in the Bronx

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a man with murder Friday, after a 64-year-old employee was discovered dead in a private ambulette bus in the Bronx on Monday.

Sharief Bodden, 29, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, in connection to the death of Peter Forrest.

The victim was found at 201 Castle Hill Ave. just before just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors who didn't want to be identified said the driver was tied up inside and sources say he may have been stabbed.

Neighbors said Forrest lived alone and described him as a hard-working man.

A representative of Marquis Ambulette, based in Nassau County, said Tuesday that they are cooperating with police on the investigation.

The victim's cause of death was not yet known and there is no word on a motive.

