6 people injured in fast-moving fire at Bronx apartment building

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire at an apartment building in the Bronx left six people injured, three of which are considered to be in serious condition.

The fire broke out around 12 p.m. Friday at 3514 Rochambeau Ave. between East Gun Hill Road and East 212th Street.

First responders discovered heavy fire on the third floor of the six-story apartment building, which spread to the fourth and fifth floors.

Five hose lines, and nearly 140 fire and EMS personnel were needed in an attempt to put out the fire.

FDNY officials say six people were injured, including three civilians who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, two civilians who suffered minor injuries and one firefighter who also suffered minor injuries.

They say the most serious injury came from a victim on the fifth floor, described as a "young patient" who had to be removed from the building after taking in a lot of smoke in her apartment. She was taken to the roof and then brought down to EMS once it was safe enough to come down.

The fire was placed under control just before 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

