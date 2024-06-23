Suspect wanted for stealing pit bull tied outside store in the Morrisania section of the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person accused of stealing a dog in the Bronx late last week.

The incident occurred around 6:10 a.m. on Friday in the vicinity of 3427 Third Avenue.

According to the NYPD, a 42-year-old man tied his pit bull named Precious to a fence before going inside a store in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

Officers say the suspect was walking by the store when he stole the dog, before fleeing southbound on Third Avenue. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, medium building and a close-cut long beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect or dog's whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

----------

