Police release video of two men wanted for allegedly firing guns, crippling popular chef in Bronx

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in the shooting of a popular chef and father of six in the Bronx.

Polcie said the suspects are accused of firing off guns for no apparent reason.

Police said on April 9, a 26-year-old and a 52-year-old were approached by two suspects on a motorized scooter and fired shots striking the 26-year-old in the ankle and the 52-year-old in the back.

The suspects fled on the scooter traveling on East Fordham Road towards Webster Avenue.

Police said on suspect is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a baseball hat, green sweatshirt, black jacket and park colored pants.

The second suspect is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair, last seen wearing an "8 ball" jacket, a black sweatshirt and dark colored pants and red shoes, police said.

The 52-year-old victim, Check Ian Blake, and father of six, works in kitchens or on his own with his catering business, where he sometimes cooks for celebrities.

He remains at St. Barnabas Hospital after being shot in the lower back when bullets flew on the Grand Concourse at Fordham Road.

His sister, and other family members say he was an innocent bystander, and they are by his side.

"He's off the life support, but he's still struggling for life," Loletta Blake said. "So, it's not just my brother that is struggling for life. We all are struggling."

Chef Blake had to have his colon and a kidney removed. He's on dialysis, and on Thursday, he got some bad news.

"They told him that he would never be able to walk again for the rest of his life," Loleta Blake said.

It's a heartbreaking reality for someone who enjoys life so much.

"I don't understand the reason why so many guns are let loose in our community," Loleta Blake said. "For what? Who gave it to them? How'd they get it?"

Surveillance video shows two gunmen on a moped. Police say there were four of them. Witnesses say they were shooting wildly.

Chef Blake was simply waiting at a bus stop when he was hit with that single, life-altering bullet.

Anyone with information can report it anonymously at 800-577-TIPS.

