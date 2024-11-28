Firefighter injured battling fast-moving fire at home in Wakefield, the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a fast-moving fire at a home in the Bronx on Wednesday.

FDNY officials say the fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. on the first floor of a two-story home located at 647 E. 229th Street between Carpenter Avenue and Lowerre Place in the Wakefield section.

About 25 units and 106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 9:50 p.m.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

