At least 8 people injured in fire at apartment building in University Heights, The Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- At least eight people are being treated for injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to officials.

The fire started just after 5 p.m. at a five-story apartment building located on University Avenue between West 192nd Street and West 190th Street in the University Heights section.

Officials reported a fire on the fourth floor.

About 25 units and 106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Officials say eight people have been injured, and three of the injuries are serious.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

