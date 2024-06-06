82-year-old man killed in Bronx hit-and-run; suspect on loose: police

LONGWOOD, the Bronx -- Police in the Bronx are searching for a driver who struck and killed an 82-year-old man early Tuesday.

Willie Bravo was buying a pastry and a coffee from Pitusa Bakery just after 5 a.m. when he was struck attempting to cross Southern Boulevard in the Longwood section.

"The next day when I heard somebody hit him, I feel so bad because I've known him for years," said Pitusa Bakery owner Sergio Benitez.

The vehicle, a gray four-door Chrysler 300, was captured on street surveillance as well as mounted MTA bus cameras.

After striking the man, the driver continued down Southern Boulevard and then down East 149th Street. The car was last spotted on Prospect Avenue.

Bravo was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"If he sees anyone with any type of problem, he tried to help them out in any way," said one person who was close to Bravo. "Just talk to you, anything. This was a huge loss."

A memorial sits outside the deli where Bravo would spend hours feeding pigeons and talking about his beloved New York Yankees.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

