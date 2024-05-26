Suspect charged with assault, arson after allegedly setting man on fire on No. 1 train in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been charged for allegedly setting another person on fire onboard a subway train.

Police arrested 49-year-old Nile Taylor shortly after the incident occurred on a No. 1 train at Houston Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the suspect threw an unknown flammable substance on another man as the train was pulling into the station, causing the victim's shirt to ignite.

Police say the victim suffered burns to his upper torso, chest and neck. First responders transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

Taylor is charged with assault, arson, and reckless engagement. He is also charged with petty larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

Unrelated to the incident, authorities separately charged Taylor with criminal possession of stolen property, after he picked up a phone that a woman dropped on the train platform.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the attack.

