2 people in critical condition after fire burns through home in Laconia section of the Bronx

LACONIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in the Bronx late Saturday night.
Firefighters battled flames at the home at 2925 Throop Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and got the fire under control after midnight.
First responders transported the victims to Jacobi Medical Center with critical injuries. A firefighter was also transported to a local area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
The FDNY says hazmat resources are evaluating an e-bike found at the scene. More than 100 fire and EMS personnel responded to the blaze.
Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.
