Police questioning ex-boyfriend after Bronx woman's body found in suitcase in Yonkers

Janice Yu has the latest on the investigation into the woman's death.

Janice Yu has the latest on the investigation into the woman's death.

Janice Yu has the latest on the investigation into the woman's death.

Janice Yu has the latest on the investigation into the woman's death.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are questioning the ex-boyfriend of a woman from the Bronx whose body was found in a suitcase in Yonkers on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.

The ex-boyfriend of the victim, 26-year-old Pamela Alcantara, is currently inside the 46th precinct being questioned by police; however, no charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made so far.

It comes after the body of Alcantara, who was reported missing on Sunday, was found near the Palmer Road exit off the northbound side of the Saw Mill River Parkway at the border of Yonkers and the Bronx.

Police were able to track down Alcantara's 46-year-old ex-boyfriend after a license plate reader pinged his car along parkway around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The NYPD searched a marshy area along the roadway where his vehicle stopped, and a drone spotted a red suitcase containing her body in a shallow marshy area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The man was taken into custody soon after.

Alcantara's family says they are certain it was him who committed this horrible act.

"It was my feeling when I saw stuff on the floor, the blanket," said Alcantara's aunt Isa Peguero.

Alcantara's family says they saw signs of a struggle on Monday when they entered the apartment Alcantara shared with her now ex-boyfriend on Morris Avenue in the Bronx,

They say Alcantara recently broke off their three-year relationship and was in the process of moving out from the apartment.

"She was supposed to move, and I think he found out," Isa Peguero said. "He used to put a recorder on the car and recorder in the bedroom so he can know everything what happened, what is she doing?"

"'Mom pray for me,' she said that to her last Thursday," Alcantara's cousin Naysa Peguero said. "She said, 'mom, I just want you to pray for me,' and that was all."

Her family reported the 26-year-old missing to police on Sunday after she didn't show up for church, which they say was highly unusual behavior for the religious woman. She was a chaplain with the Latin American Chaplain Association

"She went to church, she went home, she spoke with her mom on a daily basis and she only spent time with church friends and went to work. That was it," Alcantara's cousin Naysa Peguero said.

Surveillance video shows her getting into an elevator in her building just after midnight on Sunday, and there is no video of her leaving. It was the last known sighting of her alive.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the ex-boyfriend initially told police he last saw Alcantara leaving the apartment in her pajamas with a red suitcase, something the surveillance video doesn't show. Evidence recovered by detectives later revealed that was not accurate, and he requested a lawyer.

The NYPD is now waiting on autopsy results from the Westchester County medical examiner on Alcantara.

Despite the red flags, no one in her family suspected she was in any danger, but they say Alcantara made a request during one of her last conversations with her mom.

"The only thing she told my aunt is she said, 'Mom pray for me,' she said that to her last Thursday. She said, 'mom I just want you to pray for me.' And that was all," Naysa Peguero said.

Her family is now devastated. They say she was so close to moving on with her life.

They have set up a GoFundMe, as Alcantara's body will be buried in the Dominican Republic.

A vigil will be held with family outside Alcantara's Morris Avenue building on Friday night.

The candlelight vigil will be led by the Latin American Chaplain Association (LACA) and former NYC Councilman Fernando Cabrera alongside Alcantara's mother.

7 on Your Side's Nina Pineda helps one cancer survivor get her college tuition refunded.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.