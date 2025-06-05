Suspects in attack of off-duty NYPD officer indicted by grand jury

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The suspects accused of pummeling an off-duty NYPD police officer last month in the Bronx have been indicted by a grand jury.

One of them, Wayne Lucas, 23, has been extradited from Virginia and was arraigned on the indictment Thursday morning.

Lucas and his co-defendant, Taveon Hargrove, 23, were indicted for allegedly brutally beating an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx last month.

Both were caught in Virginia. Lucas was wearing a wig as a disguise as he left a house in Richmond in an unsuccessful attempt to conceal his identity.

Hargrove remains in Virginia, fighting extradition.

