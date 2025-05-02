Police shoot man threatening mother with knife inside Bronx apartment

PELHAM BAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 34-year-old man holding a knife to his mother's neck was shot by police responding to his apartment in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx

A security guard heard screaming from the Mulford Avenue apartment and called police at around 11:20 p.m.Thursday night.

Officers encountered the distraught man, with "his left arm around his mother's neck and a large kitchen knife in his right hand," NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said.

"For over 2 1/2 minutes, our officers attempted to get the male to put the knife down and free his mother."

He made numerous threats to kill his 61-year-old mother, and moved it towards her neck.

"One officer discharged one round, striking the male and freeing the woman," Rivera said in a statement.

The man was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, his mother was not physically injured and was also taken to the hospital.

The officers involved were also checked out.

Rivera said the officers "ultimately saved a woman's life" when confronted with "a dangerous and difficult situation."

