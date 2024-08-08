2 gunmen rode scooters, parked them, before shooting 6 men under scaffolding in the Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- An active manhunt is underway to find the gunmen who shot six men in the Bronx.

Police say two gunmen were on scooters, parked them in St. James Park, went up a flight of stairs, and then fired nine rounds at the group of men under the scaffolding on 191st Street and Morris Avenue.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the Fordham section.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as it appeared one victim was rushed into an ambulance to receive medical attention.

Five of the six men are in their 20s and one man is in his early 30s.

Each victim was shot in a different part of their body and is recovering at local hospitals.

The good news is all of the men are expected to survive.

Police provided an update as they continued their search for answers.

"We're trying to talk to victims, there are victims in surgery right now, victims that aren't in surgery, but our officers are fanned out across the hospital trying to find out what happened," said Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley, NYPD.

Police say it is unclear if this was a gang-related incident.

According to NYPD Compstats, in the 52nd Precinct, there have been 13 shooting incidents compared to 10 at the same time last year.

