5 males struck by gunfire in the Bronx; investigation underway

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after five people were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police responded to East 190th Street and Morris Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for reports of five males struck by gunfire.

All victims expected to survive.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that the suspect, or suspects, fled on a moped.

No further details have been provided, and there's no word yet what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

