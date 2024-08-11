  • Watch Now
Man, woman shot while walking in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, August 11, 2024 3:36AM
Police say the gunfire erupted shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in front of a commercial strip on West Fordham Road.

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man and woman were shot while walking in the Bronx.

The man was wounded in the leg. The woman was shot in one leg and a bullet grazed the other.

There is no word so far on a motive for the shooting.

The gunman ran off.

