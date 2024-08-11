Man, woman shot while walking in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man and woman were shot while walking in the Bronx.
Police say the gunfire erupted shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in front of a commercial strip on West Fordham Road.
The man was wounded in the leg. The woman was shot in one leg and a bullet grazed the other.
There is no word so far on a motive for the shooting.
The gunman ran off.
